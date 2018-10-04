Michelle Malkin's Brilliant Idea: Hire Right-Wing Professional Protesters!

Michelle Malkin went on Breitbart's Sirius XM's radio show Wednesday evening to pretend she's still relevant. Malkin was there to bolster the ludicrous claim that left-wing protesters are professionals with no actual passion for the cause they are protesting.

In what can only be described as high irony, Malkin was arguing that the right-wing lacks infrastructure. Let that one sink in for a minute. She argued that the right should have the infrastructure to produce protesters at the drop of a hat to counter the ones on the left.

“When I pointed this out, one of the responses that I got from readers is, ‘Well, we can’t be there to push back because we have jobs.’ And I’ve heard that time and again over the last 25 years when excuses are made about why our side never has boots on the ground,” Malkin told listeners.

Malkin really thinks we're stupid. Does anyone remember the never-ending summer of 2009 when the Obamacare protesters invaded every town hall, stood guard with guns on their hip, while waving "Hands off my Medicare" signs? We do. And that was wholly bought and paid for by billionaires like the Kochs.

Undeterred, Malkin declared, “I really do think it’s time that somebody invests in full-time conservative protesters to make sure that these optics are balanced with people who supported Brett Kavanaugh, who support the rule of law, who support due process, and make sure their voices are heard in response as well."

She went on to complain about "new faces on the street." I know this gets tiring, but could you imagine if any old has-been on the left whined about new people being active?

Listen to Malkin make ridiculous demands for professional protesters below.

(h/t Right Wing Watch)