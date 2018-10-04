Mika To Kellyanne: Go Public With Your Assault Story And See If You're Treated Like A Fabergé Egg

Mika Brzezinski was furious with Kellyanne Conway this morning for this remark:

"She's been treated like a Fabergé egg. He's pointed out factual inconsistencies. Can you fill in her factual inconsistencies? That's part of the evidence gathering in the hunt for truth."

"Can you imagine if Barack Obama were on the scene as an active politician, how he would be responding to that?" Joe Scarborough said.

"His coalitions from 2008 and 2012 responded to that sort of abhorrent behavior and I think he was the only Democrat to get re-elected with a majority of the vote since FDR. Democrats have to find somebody that is a voice of the opposition, that can speak out against that outrage. Tell me, what are your thoughts as you saw Kellyanne Conway and Sarah Huckabee Sanders basically defend the president?"

"Well, the president was reprehensible," Brzezinski said.

"Christine Blasey Ford has put herself out there and she has been enduring the blinding light of questions surrounding her life, her credibility, and her story. And I was really struck by Kellyanne Conway saying that she's been treated like a Fabergé egg. That's interesting. I find that fascinating, actually, because Kellyanne Conway went on a Sunday show and in the middle of making her point, she announced she's a victim of sexual assault. Really? Oh, my gosh.

"Okay. women should be heard and apparently they get treated like Fabergé eggs. So tell us your story. Who is your attacker? Who broke the law? Who hurt you? You seemed to really uncomfortable when you let that slip out. Your voice got small. Your voice cracked. You had to clear your throat. You were really uncomfortable just saying I am a victim of sexual assault. and you know what? I say that as a victim of sexual assault myself.

"So I want to ask: Why can't you be the egg, Kellyanne Conway, the Fabergé egg, and tell your story? You say women should be heard. You talk out of both sides of your mouth. You say women should be heard. Their stories are believable, and credible and compelling. Let's hear yours. It's very convenient to drop that. I want to know your story. I want to know what happened. You should have justice, shouldn't you -- hold on, I'm not done. Know your value.

"Okay, you can't just throw that out as a political dagger to protect this reprehensible predator of a president, and make an announcement that you're the victim of sexual assault which, therefore, for some reason makes everybody not ask you about it? If women are being treated like Fabergé eggs when they announce their stories, then you go ahead and tell yours and see how easy it is, okay?

"That was as low as it gets. I would get up and leave if I were you today. I would never want to face the cameras again unless you're willing to tell your story, just like Dr. Ford did, okay? And see what it feels like to be treated like a Fabergé egg, as you say. You have such great tight little points that you want to throw out there. This one is not going to fly. You can't use being a victim of sexual assault, throw it out there, and then literally dirty, sully the name of someone who has stepped in front of the cameras before the United States of America and told her story and you say that she's being treated like a Fabergé egg. That's just delicious at this point.

She concluded, "You know, the president, we get him. But Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kellyanne Conway, I would just like to say you two are single-handedly setting back women."

Yeah, but they're advancing their own careers, so they don't care.