Mike's Blog Round Up
Crooked Timber - please support Equal Citizens;
Echidne of the Snakes - on sexual violence in the Kavanaugh era;
Gin and Tacos - independence!
Homeless on the High Desert - faux-Oregonian trust funder votes 73 times to deny you health care;
The Carpenteriat - another GOP assault on human rights.
Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and urges you to make sure you are registered to vote.
Please send tips and link suggestions to MBRU [at] crooksandliars.com - we check it, we really do!
Comments