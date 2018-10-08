Not Separated At Birth: Condoleeza-Susan Rice Edition

As an editor, one of my worst nightmares is using the wrong name in a headline or the wrong photo to illustrate the article. So I do sympathize, but I also have to say that I get a little bit of a smirk out of this because honestly I do know the difference between Susan Rice, who is considering a run against Susan Collins in 2020, and Condoleeza Rice, who helped engineer the never-ending war in Iraq.

The Hill, on the other hand, failed to make that distinction. and it was caught by journalist Peter Jukes, who posted a screenshot to Twitter.

(Click on the image for a larger version).

They've since swapped that image of Rice, but with no notice of a correction. I think that was probably worthy of a correction, since all Rices don't look alike.

For future reference, The Hill, here is Susan Rice, who is not Condoleeza Rice: