Pam Bondi: Children In Caravan Proves They're 'Not Here Peacefully'

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi wants us to believe that these migrants in the caravan from Honduras bringing their children along is proof that they're "not here peacefully."

Once again, it's opposite-land over on State TV.

DOOCY: Let's talk a little bit about the caravan. Democrats, not talking so much about it because they haven't really come up with, you know, in the past, Democrats have called for the abolishment of ICE. They would prefer to talk about a little bit about health care, and not about the caravan.

But, you know, for people watching right now, they're thinking, what's going to happen with these people? What is going to happen Pam?

BONDI: Well, ultimately, they're going to be arrested if they try to breach our country, and not... law and order. I'm a career prosecutor as you know Steve, and I've seen first hand what comes in to our country from Mexico, from China to Mexico, into our country, the heroin, the fentanyl, all the drugs, the gang members. I've seen this as a prosecutor in Florida for years and years, so, we have to protect our borders.

And, you know, you're looking at these people breaking down that fence to get into Mexico. It's violent, and it's got to stop. And the fact that they would even risk children being out there with them, that shows that they are not here peacefully. We've seen them burning the American flag. They are here to cause turmoil... I can't say that for all of them, of course.

But, we've got to protect our country, our citizens and our kids from the drugs, from the human trafficking. That's why we have borders and that's why we have a vetting process in our country.

DOOCY: And it looks like most of them are not going to apply for asylum. Most are going to try to just slip across the border, and in many cases, try to get jobs.