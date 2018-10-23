Scarborough: Trump Could Lie About Land Sharks With Lasers In Caravan

I don't envy Joe Scarborough, because he's trying to keep up with Trump's lies in order to debunk them. Last night's Texas rally last night only added to the Sisyphean task.

"No, no evidence at all. I mean, people have been writing up lists, no rioting in California. Democrats aren't giving away cars to illegal aliens. They're not Oprah. Democrats haven't organized the caravan. Fifty thousand people were not standing outside of Texas Stadium last night, ended up it might be one or two thousand. Selling weapons to Saudi Arabia isn't creating one million jobs. That's a lie, that's not even close. Illegal immigrants aren't voting... you can go down the list.

"He talks about getting an additional $1.6 billion for the wall. We've talked about unknown Middle Easterners. There are 20 things Donald Trump has created out of thin air. Donald Trump could have said just as easily yet, in that Honduras group, there are Martians. There are aliens in there and they have sharks with lasers on them and they are going to come to America and they're coming to your children's school. These are land sharks, as well. And they're going to shoot their lasers between your children's eyes.

"That is just as accurate as every lie he has told those poor, unsuspecting crowd members."

"Look, there is a frenzy and more than a flurry of desperation around these lies," Eugene Robinson said.

"Even for Trump, this is extraordinary. This is just -- you have to sift carefully for any sort of grain of potential truth in anything that he said last night. It's unbelievable. Back away for a second, though. Why is -- does the president having to go to a rally for a Senate race in Texas of all places and they have to deploy the president there to help save Ted Cruz two weeks before the elections. That's not a good look, that's not a good sign. and it tells me there's more consternation and panic in the president's circle."