Sebastian Gorka Gaslights Viewers On Violence Of The Right

I love how actual Nazis are welcomed onto Fox "News" to complain about liberals normalizing violence.

Sean Hannity gave the microphone to Herr Sebastian Gorka, who decried those on the left he claimed were "trying to normalize violence...Not just the crazy characters we've been used to, such as Maxine Waters," either. First of all, Gorkie, keep Representative Waters' name out of your filthy, bigoted mouth, is that clear? She is less afraid of the Orange Turd that fired you than you are.

Then Gorka used James Hodgkinson an embodiment of this leftist drumbeat to war — the man who brought two guns to the Congressional Republican baseball team practice and opened fire, injuring Rep. Steve Scalise and two Capitol police officers assigned to protect him, along with a lobbyist there as a guest. So, one actual lone gunman from over a year ago is the evidence Gorka brings to support his assertion that the left is violent.

It's one thing to make shaky assertions and attempt to back them up with evidence you need a microscope to detect. It's quite another thing to blatantly lie, but apparently not a problem for the people of this administration or its supporters. After all, Nazis and White Supremacists traffic in complete and utter falsehoods, right? It's their calling card. Gorka said,

There's no equivalent on the right...We don't have people creating violence and encouraging it on the right. This is the Democrat Party.

Now, we could insert here the many quotes from President Pussygrabber's rallies where he encourages violence against people who disagree with him. They're recorded on video for all to see. I'll just leave this video from Gavin McInnes here, instead. McInnes founded the gang called the "Proud Boys," whose literal goal is to kill people who disagree with Trump. And they are all over the country.

"We will kill you. We will assassinate you."

"I think it's our job to do it. And the cops will just turn a blind eye."

"If you're wearing a MAGA hat, and someone comes up to you with a slightly punk demeanor and asks if you're pro-Trump, CHOKE him."

"Fighting. Solves. Everything."

Your move, Gorka.