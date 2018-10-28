Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

George Salazar singing "Michael in the Bathroom" from Be More Chill by Joe Iconis

This has been a terrible, horrible, very bad, no good week that I don't think it benefits any of us to rehash at the moment. So I want to focus instead on something that gives me hope.

This is my daughter's buddy, George, singing from his cabaret show "Two Player Game" with partner/songwriter Joe Iconis. My daughter became acquainted with both George and Joe through the musical Iconis wrote: Be More Chill. Based on a Young Adult novel written by the late Ned Vizzini, BMC was produced off-off-off-off Broadway (specifically, in New Jersey) in 2015.

It got decent reviews, but no interest in taking it to the big leagues. But they were smart enough to release an original cast recording, which caught the interest of kids like mine, who love musical theater. They bought the cast album, streamed it over 170 million times, they shared bootleg copies of the show, created their own YouTube versions of songs, their Tumblr fandom is second only to Hamilton in activity and those young people demanded another production of it. In 2018, they got it. George and other original cast members reprised their roles off-Broadway. They did so well, thanks to the groundswell of these teens who wanted to see it succeed that before the show's run was over, it was announced that BMC will be produced on Broadway beginning in February of 2019. That kind of evolution for a musical is incredibly rare, given the costs of launching productions. But that response from young people (and to his credit, George was very generous and encouraging to these aspiring theater geeks like my kid, who would put up their own versions of these songs online) gave the producers confidence.

But we're not done with Be More Chill either. The night that my kid and I got to see George and Iconis perform "Michael in the Bathroom" live, it was announced that the rights to the show have been sold for a feature film, produced by Shawn Levy and Greg Berlanti ("Stranger Things").

What does that mean? I'm not sure. Other than to remind you that engaged young people can do a lot. They can make a difference. They can organize and coordinate. They can change the direction being taken if they're listened to.

If you have young people in your life, I hope you challenge them to be as engaged about the direction the country is going in as mine was about seeing performers she had befriended succeed all the way to Broadway. Maybe it's time to listen to them instead of the same tired old talking points that these jokers below will trot out.

The young people will win. pic.twitter.com/xNU6fv0ypB — Vote November 6th (@davidhogg111) October 24, 2018

So what's catching your eye this week?