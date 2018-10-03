The Trailer For The Dick Cheney Bio-Pic 'Vice' Is Out And It's Everything

The makers of "The Big Short" including director Adam McKay look forward to a Christmas release of "Vice," starring Christian Bale as Dick Cheney.

The first trailer was released this morning and wow.

Bale gained a hundred pounds to play Bush 43's vice president, and the look and voice are dead-on.

Sam Rockwell as Dubya.

Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney.

Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld.

Sounds like a Christmas present (and Oscar bet) to me.