Right Wing Freak Out As Christian Bale Thanks Satan For Cheney

Poor right-wing Twitter snowflakes couldn't handle it when an actor made a joke about...
...Dick Cheney?
Christian Bale won a Golden Globe Sunday for his role playing Dick Cheney in "Vice." Given that Dick Cheney isn't exactly "Mr. Personality," Bale thanked Satan for being an acting inspiration.
Right wing Twitter predictably freaked out. But WHY?
C'mon guys. I get that we're all in a "highly polarized" political atmosphere but I don't run around saying Kennedy and Johnson were right about Vietnam and why can't we appreciate what tremendous family men they were.
And isn't Bale saying he needed a livelier source of evil than the former Vice as inspiration for the role?
“I will be cornering the market on charisma-free as$holes,” he said. “What do you think, Mitch McConnell next? That would be good, wouldn’t it?”
It wasn't a comparison between Cheney and Satan, but rather a contrasting. Satan is interesting.
Still, conservatives can't let him go.
Larry Elder went with the "some people say" defense:
Many of the responses note Cheney's 13% approval rating and that "some people" -- the majority, in fact -- consider him a war criminal who shot his friend in the face.
Others took yet another opportunity to blame "Hollywood," forgetting they "elected" a reality-TV star whose failing bigly:
But this is my favorite response to stupid tweets defending Dick Cheney. Please, never forget these people feel the need to defend Dick Cheney.
Congresswoman because she couldn't win a Senate Seat Liz Cheney tweeted that Satan probably inspired Christian Bale to get arrested (and later released but she leaves that part out). Final tweet on this:
