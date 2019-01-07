Right Wing Freak Out As Christian Bale Thanks Satan For Cheney

Poor right-wing Twitter snowflakes couldn't handle it when an actor made a joke about...

...Dick Cheney?

Christian Bale won a Golden Globe Sunday for his role playing Dick Cheney in "Vice." Given that Dick Cheney isn't exactly "Mr. Personality," Bale thanked Satan for being an acting inspiration.

Right wing Twitter predictably freaked out. But WHY?

C'mon guys. I get that we're all in a "highly polarized" political atmosphere but I don't run around saying Kennedy and Johnson were right about Vietnam and why can't we appreciate what tremendous family men they were.

And isn't Bale saying he needed a livelier source of evil than the former Vice as inspiration for the role?

“I will be cornering the market on charisma-free as$holes,” he said. “What do you think, Mitch McConnell next? That would be good, wouldn’t it?”

It wasn't a comparison between Cheney and Satan, but rather a contrasting. Satan is interesting.

Still, conservatives can't let him go.

Larry Elder went with the "some people say" defense:

Christian Bale just referred to Dick Cheney as a "charisma free asshole"--and thanked "Satan" for providing the inspiration to play him. Gee, some people in America consider Cheney a bright, principled, conservative public servant and loving husband and father.#GoldenGIobes — Larry Elder (@larryelder) January 7, 2019

Those people would also be charisma free assholes. Cheney made billions off of an illegal and ill-considered war, which is a nice way to say he started a war so he could profit from it. He belongs on a bench in the Hague as a war criminal. — Lensone (@bethelens) January 7, 2019

Many of the responses note Cheney's 13% approval rating and that "some people" -- the majority, in fact -- consider him a war criminal who shot his friend in the face.

Others took yet another opportunity to blame "Hollywood," forgetting they "elected" a reality-TV star whose failing bigly:

Speeches like Christian Bale's is why Trump won. Keep it up Hollywood. — Frank Dinardo (@fjdinardo) January 7, 2019

Yeah. He won by -3,000,000 votes.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — S. Dole Melipone (@S_dole_melipone) January 7, 2019

But this is my favorite response to stupid tweets defending Dick Cheney. Please, never forget these people feel the need to defend Dick Cheney.

Christian Bale compares Dick Cheney to Satan, and we’re supposed to take everything these people say about Donald Trump seriously. No credibility. — David L. Bahnsen (@DavidBahnsen) January 7, 2019

Lol, Dick Cheney is a war criminal bro! — Blake H. (@BlakeHardeman) January 7, 2019

