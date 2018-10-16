Trump Sinks Lower, Calls Stormy Daniels 'Horseface'

Donald Trump continues to act like a fourteen year-old buffoon and sank even lower today by mocking Stormy Daniels' looks in a tweet.

That's right.

The so-called President of the United States...

Who, it has been proven, paid a $130,000 hush payment...

To a porn star...

Who he f**ked while his wife was recovering from childbirth...

Took to Twitter today...

And called the porn star "Horseface."

After a Federal judge "dismissed a lawsuit from adult-film actress Stormy Daniels that claimed President Trump defamed her when he suggested she had lied about being threatened to keep quiet about their alleged relationship," Trump took to Twitter to react.

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

How despicable of him.

He slept with her while married and then paid her off before the election to keep it quiet, but now she's a horseface?

Stormy was quick to respond with the kind of wit Trump does not possess.

Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his...umm...shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny. https://t.co/6DpDD5ELtj — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 16, 2018

The Washington Post explains that there are two more lawsuits revolving around Trump after this dismissal that Avenatti has appealed.

The now-dismissed suit has received less attention than two other cases pending against Trump — Daniels’s lawsuit seeking to void the nondisclosure agreement and a separate defamation claim by former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos, who alleges that Trump sexually assaulted her in 2007 and argues that he defamed her when he suggested she was lying.

Michael Avenatti responded in kind.