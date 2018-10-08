Trump Slams 'Evil' Sexual Assault Survivors, Hails 'Flawless' Kavanaugh

Donald Trump on Monday asserted that the Supreme Court battle over Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation was orchestrated by “evil” people.

At a convention of police chiefs in Orlando, the president took a victory lap over the confirmation of Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

“I decided on Brett,” Trump recalled. “I said he’s flawless. This is a flawless person, the best student, the best scholar, the great intellect, incredible record over many years.”

The president said that he expected Kavanaugh’s confirmation to be “a piece of cake” until sexual assault allegations were brought by three women.

“It was very, very unfair what happened to him,” Trump continued, “false charges, false accusations, horrible statements that were totally untrue that he knew nothing about.”

“It was a disgraceful situation brought about by people that are evil,” the president added. “And he toughed it out.”

