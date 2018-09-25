Trump Attacks Kavanaugh's Female Accusers, Dems In Bizarre Rant At U.N.

Speaking at the United Nations with the President of Colombia, Donald Trump let loose a four-minute tirade against Brett Kavanaugh's female sexual misconduct accusers and the Democratic Party.

After being asked about the Kavanaugh nomination, Trump went ballistic.

Here's some highlights.

"Charges come up from 36 years ago that are totally unsubstantiated?'

Trump then turned to the Colombian leader.

"36 ago years nobody ever knew about it or heard about it and now a new charge comes up and she said it might not be him and there were gaps and said she was totally inebriated; she was all messed up. She doesn't know if it was him, but it might've been him. Oh, gee, let's not make him a Supreme Court judge because of that," he said.

"This is a con game being played by the Democrats also."

Trump started to talk about himself but didn't use his own name when he said, "I can tell you that false accusation and false accusations of all types are made against a lot of people."



"And the Democrats are playing a con game. C-O-N, a con game. And they wink at each other, they're winking."

Q, "Should the second accuser be allowed to testify on Thursday, would you welcome that?"

Trump replied, "Well, I look at the second accuser has nothing. The second accuser doesn't even know...thinks maybe he could have been him, maybe not. She admits she was drunk. She admits time lapses. This is a person and this is a series of statements that's going to take one of the most talented --- greatest intellects from a judicial standpoint in our country going to keep him off the United States Supreme Court."

He went on to say Kavanaugh's family was devastated.

"They're not in the world of con and the world of obstruct and the world of resist."

He went on and on.

What a beautiful picture he painted of himself and our country at the General Assembly.

And Trump never offers any aid and or comfort to the women who have been harassed and abused, ever. Except, to attack a Democrat.