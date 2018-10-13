Trump Would Like To Turn Medal Of Freedom Into A Loyalty Badge

During his bizarre 47 minute interview with Fox and Friends on Thursday, Donald Trump said Chairman Devin Nunes deserves the highest honor he could bestow on a civilian, the Medal of Freedom, for protecting him and shielding him from all inquiries into investigating the Russians and the involvement with the Trump administration.



“What he’s gone through, and his bravery, he should get a very important medal,” Trump said.

This is whack.

Here's description of why the medal is given.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.

Protecting Donald Trump's self interests at all costs and destroying the reputation of the House Intelligence Committee over the United States and its people is not an honor and Nunes' own home paper the Sacramento Bee mocked this idea completely and came up with their own reward for being a sycophantic minion: Better idea: "free nights at a Trump hotel."

They write:

With due respect to the president and his affection for Nunes, giving the congressman the medal would be laughable.

-- Nunes’ work on the Intelligence Committee has been highly controversial, damaging and embarrassing. Nunes turned the committee’s traditional protocol — country before politics — upside down with how he has handled the committee’s investigation into Russian meddling. How ironic that the very medal Trump wants to give Nunes is called “Medal of Freedom.” Freedom from a real investigation?

Trump wants to turn the Medal of Freedom into a loyalty badge.