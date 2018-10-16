Tucker Carlson Blames Single Women With Kids For Keeping Dems In Power

Tucker Carlson appeared on Jamie Weinstein's radio show to spew bullshit discuss the importance of the "traditional family." Weinstein asked him what he thought was the topic most undercovered by the press, and here was Carlson's answer:

CARLSON: Oh, the collapse of the family. I mean, nothing matters -- nothing matters if you grew up -- and again I -- just for the third time, I did not grow up in a traditional family, so I know a lot about it. I'm not attacking anybody, but I'm just saying if you get to the point where half of the kids in your country are born out of wedlock -- it's so bad, and it's not -- I'm an Episcopalian, just to be clear. I'm not an evangelical, I'm not pushing a theocracy on anyone. But we have mountains of social science that show us the results of that, and they're devastating and terrible and sad. And our policymakers endorse it because it helps them get elected. Democratic Party gets into office because of single women who are dependent upon the government. That's true. Talk to any Democratic consultant, they'll tell you that. And so they abet the destruction of the family, consciously or not. And the Republicans, because all they care about are tax rates, don't say anything about it. There's nothing more important than that. And we ignore it because "marginal rates are the most important" -- oh be quiet. You're so unwise. Go away. That's how I feel.

So...let me get this straight. The Democratic Party would go away if fewer children were born into families with 2 married parents, one of whom was born with a penis and one of whom was born with a vagina? That's his definition of "traditional," right? And yet, he said on the show (apparently three times) that HE did not grow up in a traditional family...is TUCKER a Democrat? I'm pretty sure Magic 8 Ball says "Not In This Lifetime."

Oh, but he is a MAN who was born with a PENIS. He's not the one causing the problem of electing Democrats...I get it now. It's those single vagina owners who birth tiny humans and need help getting them silly extras like food and housing and doctor visits who are electing Democrats, who also seem to agree those frivolous luxuries are something they and those babies deserve. They should be ashamed, those Democrats.

↓ Story continues below ↓

If only there was a way for people to prevent unintended pregnancies, that perhaps they could even learn about in school! If only these magical and not-at-all-yet-invented ways could be available to people for free or low cost through health insurance they all had easy access to! And then the few unintended pregnancies that DID occur through horrible circumstances, like rape or incest, or less horrible but no one's fault things like occasional failure of the magical preventing devices, those pregnancies maybe could be easily ended in with a legal nearly completely non-risky medical procedure, without any judgement from outside parties whatsoever!

Gee, those all sound like great solutions that NO ONE IN THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD HAS COME UP WITH OR INVENTED RIGHT TUCKER *cough*

Those solutions would completely take care of your not-feigned and not-condescending "concern" for "sad children" and "single women," wouldn't it, Tucker?

Tucker?

(h/t Media Matters)