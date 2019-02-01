Tucker Carlson: 'Wind Power Doesn't Work'

Who is paying Tucker Carlson to be this stupid on television?

Apparently, wind doesn't blow when it's cold. And I think that "30 below" was a WIND chill number.

I wish Tucker Carlson could follow me (in a PRIUS) as I drive from Springfield Illinois through Peoria Illinois to pick up my son at Augustana College in the Quad Cities (Illinois and Iowa). He'd see the landscape I took a picture of in 2017:

It's not ugly, it's beautiful. And it's working to bring electricity to homes throughout the midwest without air pollution.

Wind Power: It plays in Peoria, Tucker.

Nice to see Joy Reid get in on the pile on: