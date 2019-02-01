Media Bites
Tucker Carlson: 'Wind Power Doesn't Work'

Remember when Bill O'Reilly argued for the existence of God by saying, "Tide goes in, tide goes out, you can't explain that"? This is worse. And better.
By Frances Langum
Who is paying Tucker Carlson to be this stupid on television?

Apparently, wind doesn't blow when it's cold. And I think that "30 below" was a WIND chill number.

I wish Tucker Carlson could follow me (in a PRIUS) as I drive from Springfield Illinois through Peoria Illinois to pick up my son at Augustana College in the Quad Cities (Illinois and Iowa). He'd see the landscape I took a picture of in 2017:

It's not ugly, it's beautiful. And it's working to bring electricity to homes throughout the midwest without air pollution.

Wind Power: It plays in Peoria, Tucker.

Nice to see Joy Reid get in on the pile on:


