U.S. Pastor Freed By Turkey, On His Way Home -- And Other News
A Turkish court convicts an American pastor of terror charges but releases him from house arrest and allows him to leave Turkey. Watch as Pastor Andrew Brunson is driven driven out of the court complex. Story: https://t.co/0KyYe7oFVG pic.twitter.com/KEPVviKRWh— The Associated Press (@AP) October 12, 2018
All kinds of news you might have missed when you blinked -- or were sleeping:
Convoy for Pastor Andrew Brunson leaving courthouse after being freed by Turkish court https://t.co/xsA3kbvWb4 pic.twitter.com/CNyCER5POc
— The Hill (@thehill) October 12, 2018
Located ~30 miles inland from where #HurricaneMichael made landfall, Gulf Correctional Institution was not evacuated ahead of the storm.
The state won't say much about how it fared. So @BuzzFeedNews visited the site and confirmed heavy damage: https://t.co/Uog8TE4TY2
— Zahra Hirji (@Zhirji28) October 13, 2018
New: Foiled Paris bomb plot raises fears that Iran is planning attacks in Europe. https://t.co/ZfdIOPr5HW By me, @smekhennet, and @JobyWarrick
— Shane Harris (@shaneharris) October 12, 2018
On Tuesday, ICE sent a 4-year-old separated child from the U.S. to Guatemala City without telling her family she was coming home, HuffPost reports.
Instead of reuniting with her deported father, the child spent another night in a government-run shelter. https://t.co/YBOocaeOZa
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 12, 2018
Deported parents may lose kids to adoption: An AP investigation finds holes in a system that allow state court judges to grant custody of migrant children to American families — without notifying parents. https://t.co/57kYR9yKpj (1/7)
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 12, 2018
Pregnant wife reunited with undocumented husband after he was detained by ICE for 2 weeks and almost deported. She’s a US citizen, they have a child, and he was brought into USA as a kid. ICE arrested him at his interview to become a resident. Full story: https://t.co/da8TxAsJ5J pic.twitter.com/TeewdZXSev
— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 12, 2018
RNC slams Democrats as "unhinged mob" in new ad@GOPChairwoman reacts: "I think [the ad] highlights the dangerous rhetoric of Democrat leaders and then what it's leading to." @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/DHTElQQU7D
— Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) October 12, 2018
Pentagon travel system has been hacked.
Personal information and credit card data of at least 30K U.S. military and civilian personnel affectedhttps://t.co/q4KanUvaSc
HT @PaulSzoldra
— Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) October 12, 2018
"The temptation is to say, Bravo, here at last is a Republican willing to admit the emperor has no clothes." No, don't praise Max Boot for apologizing for the GOP and the invasion of Iraq, says @maassp https://t.co/0gaI1Rp2A6

— Charlotte Greensit (@cgreensit) October 13, 2018
— Charlotte Greensit (@cgreensit) October 13, 2018
The World Is Due Another Financial Crisis. It Could Start in Italy. https://t.co/leVll1MlHG
— ❄️😎❄️ Uncle John (@azmoderate) October 13, 2018
Tonight in NYC the #ProudBoys called people they considered to be “antifa” faggots as they beat them up. Gavin McInnes brandished a sword. The police provided them with protection. Then @FoxNews created this bullshit story. pic.twitter.com/AJoU91uLEH
— Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) October 13, 2018
Seems that the First Lady is more of a Trump, and less some silenced secret dissenter, than many anti-Trumpers imagined. So much for all those ‘Free Melania’ signs>>> https://t.co/BP1zjGNc6h
— Susan Glasser (@sbg1) October 13, 2018
Republican Attorney General candidate Doug Wardlow says he'd fire all Democratic attorneys working in the office and replace them with Republicans if he wins. https://t.co/Sbh3zGSM71 pic.twitter.com/V1PyvPV0dG
— Star Tribune (@StarTribune) October 12, 2018
About 8 million metric tons of plastic garbage is added to our already polluted oceans each year, killing sea birds, turtles, marine mammals and other creatures https://t.co/5Al3yex1BO pic.twitter.com/n2ucKNPh0s
— Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) October 13, 2018
When the USA TODAY Editorial Page published an op-ed by President Trump yesterday, we heard from readers who wanted it to be fact-checked. We've now posted that, courtesy of our friends at @factcheckdotorg. Thanks. https://t.co/4Lb978qx7U
— Susan Page (@SusanPage) October 11, 2018
This deep red West Virginia district that Trump won by 49 points is about to flip to the Democratshttps://t.co/zYnPGfRug4
— Raw Story (@RawStory) October 13, 2018
This man co-founded the inspiring bipartisan climate solutions caucus: yet he still feels the need to reject the science showing that hurricanes are intensifying faster in a warmer world. @RepCurbelo, I’m @citizensclimate’s sci advisor + happy to talk if you want an update! https://t.co/JjyWkhO5IY
— Katharine Hayhoe (@KHayhoe) October 12, 2018
GOP Kills Bill to Cover Pre-Existing Conditions Just 25 Days Before the Midterms https://t.co/gw7qTLPEyw
— Bev DeSomber (@Bev_DeSomber) October 13, 2018
The question remains: Can the #Brewers’ unconventional use of their pitchers hold up over a best-of-seven? My latest for The Athletic: https://t.co/oxeCR4VDN6 $
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 13, 2018
GE gives us a lesson in outlandish CEO pay and a broken corporate governance structure. And, progressives should really care https://t.co/wnzXVvQBA2
— Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) October 13, 2018
More than 500 employees of the United States’ primary border security agency were charged with drug trafficking, accepting bribes and a range of other crimes over a 2-year period https://t.co/mb0F5W55Nh
— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 13, 2018
"The idea that a leader would work to bridge the differences between the two parties in order to try and improve the country is a foreign concept to [McConnell]... He is a man of no conviction except for a pursuit of power at all costs." https://t.co/NJIyvCpyUa
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 13, 2018
And finally, ATTACK CAT!
I LIVE WITH A TINY PREDATOR (sorry for my shriek) pic.twitter.com/nOjzbH5Pwf
— Summer (@summer95) October 11, 2018
