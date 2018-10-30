What Is Surefire Intelligence And Why Does The Phone Go To Jacob Wohl's Mom?
This is a really weird story and I am not quite sure where to start, so I will begin in the most logical place:
Earlier today news broke about a plot launched by a GOP operative, Jack Burkman, to manufacture and pay off at least one woman to lie and say that Robert Mueller sexually harassed her back in the 1970's while she worked for him as a paralegal at a private law firm. As soon as the story hit the news, the Special Counsel's representative confirmed that upon learning of this false story, they referred it to the FBI for investigation.
Jacob Wohl is another player in this story, a moron (or a "child" as Elle Magazine correctly describes him as) and failed hedge fund manager (who was reportedly banned for life from the National Futures Association early in his career).
Even though he denies it, Jacob associated with a company called "Surefire Intelligence", a shady company that states it was “founded by two members of Israel’s elite intelligence community” and that they can be hired for “counter intelligence,” “private spies,” and “ethical hackers.”
WUT.
Ok, let's take a look at the staff of this "company":
The Managing Partner, Matthew Cohen, sure looks a lot like...Jacob Wohl
And their Private Investigator is a model, apparently:
Their Head of Government Relations is also a model (lots of models working in private intelligence work, apparently):
Their Financial Investigator is actor Christoph Waltz. I guess he is moonlighting now:
Their Deputy Director of Operations is a Minister. Does God approve?:
The Tel Aviv Station Chief is a supermodel
I found a Medium post written under the pseudonym, Matthew Cohen:
https://medium.com/@SurefireIntel/matthew-cohen-why-private-intel-and-m-...
Twitter had fun:
YES, the phone number rings to Jacob Wohl's MOM
Chris nails it
More at Bellingcat about the intrepid Mr. Wohl and his "intelligence" firm.
