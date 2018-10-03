White House Goes Full "Whataboutist" Over Trump's Central Park 5 Hypocrisy

Two reporters asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders about why Trump pronounces some people guilty without due process while proclaiming that Brett Kavanaugh must receive that consideration.

Donald Trump has never apologized for saying the Central Park Five were guilty, nor for his ad calling for their execution, even after they were found to be innocent of the charges. He is unapologetic about mocking Dr. Christine Blasey Ford for cheap political polarization points, and he is himself a serial sexual assaulter who deserves no consideration of due process when he bragged about his exploits in an audio recording.

Yet, Sarah Huckabee I-am-a-hypocrite-of-epic-proportions-Sanders first blew off a young African American reporter asking a serious question: Why is due process important now and not when he was calling the Central Park Five guilty?

Sanders blew right past the question, and looked to call on a friendly white man for her next interrogator, but April Ryan was not having it.

"He said the Central Park Five were guilty. does he feel that now?" Ryan asked, breaking in over the reporter whom Sanders called on.

“He’s picking and choosing," Ryan continued. "He said the Central Park 5 were guilty and he has said Bill Clinton was guilty."

"Has he decided to change his mind on the Central Park 5 as they have been exonerated?” she pressed.

Note that Ryan specifically asked about the Central Park 5, but Sanders chose to go after the women who accused Bill Clinton, who is not contending for a seat on the highest court in the land or occupying the White House at this time.

Neverthless, Huckabee Sanders went there, mostly because there was nowhere else for her to go. She immediately glommed onto the mention of Bill Clinton to turn the question away from justice and toward naked partisanship before blowing off the question entirely.

To reiterate: Donald Trump has never, ever apologized for taking out a full-page ad condemning five young men of color for a crime they did not commit.

Oh, and this isn't just "locker room talk" either. Let's never, ever let him get away with this: