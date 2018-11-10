Abrams Campaign Manager: 'Unbelievable' Number Of Irregularities

Last night, Chris Hayes brought on Abrams campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo to talk about the fight to count every vote in the Georgia gubernatorial race.

Because Georgia secretary of state Brian Kemp refused to provide a list of voters who cast an emergency or provisional ballot, "our team, because the secretary of state has refused to make that data public, associated with the 21,000, has been literally going in and taking pictures and making copies of these lists that were collected in precincts across the state on election day," said Lauren Groh-Wargo, Stacey Abrams' campaign manager.

"And they've tallied those numbers up, along with data analysis that we have done on outstanding early votes and mail ballots. Our current best guess is that there are at least 30,800 outstanding ballots. This does not include the military and overseas ballots that in Georgia had to be received by the end of today. That number I gave you does not yet include those numbers and it doesn't include potentially other hundreds and thousands of provisionals that are stacked up in a corner, or data glitches --I mean, we have seen an unbelievable number of irregularities and problems voting that are directly linked to Brian Kemp's horrible election administration."

She described 16-year-old machines that were breaking down during the early voting and on election day.

"And that's why we had over four and a half hour waits on election day," she said. "I can't even tell you, Friday night, the last day of early vote, after we had the Obama rally, Stacey and I raced across town to a mall in South DeKalb county, a Democratic part of the state, where voters had been lined up for over three hours.

"The mall was dark, Chris. It was shutting down. And there was a line of folks woven throughout that mall. I talked to women who were there with their toddlers, fathers who were there with their teenagers, queued up in this line. Waiting to cast their ballot because there weren't enough machines, there wasn't enough paper. This is outrageous. It's outrageous. And Brian Kemp -- literally, his consultants and the taxpayer-funded folks at the secretary of state's office, issue a press release and expect us to take that at face value. After he has made attempt after attempt to suppress the vote," Groh-Wargo said.

"We are outraged, and we intend to count every single vote."