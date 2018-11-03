Barbra Streisand Rips The Media For Constant Coverage Of Trump Rallies

Singer Barbra Streisand, whose new album, Walls, takes on our liar-in-chief for his "alternative facts," had one question for the media during an interview with Real Time's Bill Maher this Friday:

“I have one question, though. Why do we allow the media to keep showing him on TV?” Streisand asked host Maher. “Why are we covering his rallies? He’s had 71 rallies.”

Maher said it was because “there’s money in it.”

“The media used to be a loss leader; they didn’t care if covering the news made money. And now it has to report to the stockroom like everybody else,” he said.

Streisand replied: “That’s so sad to me. Don’t cover him.”