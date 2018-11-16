Betsy DeVos Is The Worst, Part Infinity

Education Secretary Betsy ‘Special Ed’ DeVos introduced new guidelines for how colleges will handle sexual assault and harassment charges, you know, to give more rights to accused parties, including the right to cross-examine their accusers.

“The proposal will give new rights to the people who are accused of the crimes, including the right to cross-examine their accusers, sources familiar with the situation told The Washington Post for a report published Wednesday. “The new rules would also decrease liability for colleges, restrict the definition of what qualifies as sexual harassment and give universities the ability to use a “higher standard” in assessing allegations. “The proposal will wash over the guidelines established by the Obama administration in 2011, which informed school administrators that if they did not take sufficient steps to prevent and address sexual misconduct they would find themselves in violation of Title IX and could risk losing funding from the federal government.”

We’re guessing she watched the SCOTUS hearings of the Virgin Mayor of Keg City, Brett Kavanaugh? You know, who amongst us at a black-out drunken dorm party has not flashed a coed or made her touch Mr. Happy?

Cannot imagine what could go wrong. In related FUTURE news, fewer sexual assaults that ever were reported on college campuses…

DeVos is the worst, and we are awarding her The Golden Schlafly, awarded by Mock Paper Scissors to the women who sets back women the most.

