C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Rex Wonderful & The Silk Sheets

By Dale Merrill

Tonight the music club takes a trip down under. Or in this case perhaps a trip down (velvet) under (ground.)

With strumming chug and sardonic bluster Adelaide, Australia's Rex Wonderful & The Silk Sheets do not shy away from showing their fondness for the Velvets, other proto-punks such as the Stooges and even a dash of Bob Dylan for good measure.

It's a familiar strut but the band has a peculiar swagger which takes them somewhere beyond mere aping.

What are you listening to tonight?


