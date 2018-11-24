Crooked Media/Pod Save America Cuts Ties With Conservative Contributor After Facebook Scandal

The Pod Save America boys, collectively known as Crooked Media, have relied on the occasional contribution from Republican operative and Never Trumper Tim Miller. Miller, who was Jeb Bush's Communications Director during the 2016 primary, would give a reliably exasperated criticisms of Trump from a conservative point of view.

But since the 2016 primary, Miller has been working for Definers Public Affairs, the same outfit hired by Facebook to go after detractors by tying them to George Soros. Miller has been quoted as being disgusted with the overt racism in his party but thinks Soros is fair game.

After the New York Times story came out, Miller wrote a long, detailed explanation of his work with Definers and Facebook. He admitted that to some people, his investigation of Soros and Soros’ finances was distasteful. Miller said that even one of his friends had told him that, “no matter what the facts, bringing up Soros is wrong because that motivates white supremacists.” But, Miller said, just because some people might use criticism of Soros to fuel their own anti-Semitic agendas, that shouldn’t mean that any and all critiques of Soros are off-limits.

Actually, the critiques can't be mindless insinuations of "George Soros is involved so you KNOW it's bad" or it is, in fact, just pushing those anti-Semitic buttons for the racists and anti-Semites, just as intended by groups like Definers.

The outcry on social media was too much for Crooked Media to ignore. So they decided to sever their professional relationship with Miller entirely.

Credit for doing what's right, but I kinda feel they had to know what they were getting themselves into when they decided to bring a Republican smear merchant into their fold.