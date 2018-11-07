First Religious Zealot To Shoot Dr. Tiller Released From Prison

Wichita, Kansas abortion provider, Dr. George Tiller, was murdered in cold blood while attending church back in 2009. Fox News host Bill O'Reilly played a pivotal role in the doctor's slaughter by calling him such names as "Tiller the Killer."

What many of you may have forgotten is that Dr. Tiller had previously been shot in 1993 by another religious zealot. That woman has now been released from prison.

Abortion clinics across the country were taking extra precautions Wednesday after the anti-abortion activist who shot Wichita physician George Tiller in 1993 and committed a string of clinic attacks in several states was released from prison. Rachelle “Shelley” Shannon, the Oregon woman whose actions once triggered a federal investigation into the possible existence of a national conspiracy of anti-abortion terrorists, had been living in a halfway house in Portland, Ore., since May. She has spent 25 years in custody. “We’re extremely concerned,” said Katherine Spillar, executive director of the Feminist Majority Foundation. “We’re alerting providers, briefing them and making sure they have enough security precautions in place.

In a perfect world Dr. Tiller would still be alive. In a just world, Rachelle Shannon would never see the outside of that prison, but he's dead and she lit the fuse that eventually killed him. Now there's another white, right wing Christian terrorist loose on the streets of America. Abortion providers and their supporters, beware...