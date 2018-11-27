BUSTED: Fox And Friends Sent Interview Questions To Scott Pruitt

The Daily Beats reports that Fox And Friends, Trump's favorite cable show, repeatedly fed his former EPA chief Scott Pruitt questions and even allowed him to approve part of the script.

We frequently cite Fox and Friends as state-sponsored propaganda for Trump and his administration.

It's so damn obvious how they perform as fluffers, and now there is real proof of their collusion with the so-called administration.

Maxwell Tani writes:

In one instance, according to emails revealed in a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by the Sierra Club and reviewed by The Daily Beast, Pruitt’s team even approved part of the show’s script.



Fox & Friends has long been a friendly venue for Trump and his allies, but the emails demonstrate how the show has pushed standard cable-news practices to the extreme in order to make interviews a comfortable, non-confrontational experience for favored government officials.

I've been interviewed many times over the years and producers do provide you with topics they are going to discuss, which is normal. However, this blurs the lines of an interview and becomes a state-sponsored propaganda segment.

Fox News laughingly issued a statement saying, “This is not standard practice whatsoever and the matter is being addressed internally with those involved.”

Internally? Has Fox's "Internal Affairs" department ever watched an interview on F&F? This is standard practice for Trump and his people whenever they appear on the early morning couch.

They know what their producers do. Fox and Friends is their top-rated morning show, and Trump uses them regularly to bash his critics and political rivals.

In May 2017, Pruitt’s staff wanted to set up an interview to discuss how the then-administrator was interested in helping communities his team claimed were “poorly served by the last administration.” And so then-EPA press secretary Amy Graham proposed an interview to Fox & Friends producer Andrew Murray, who quickly agreed to bring Pruitt on the next day to discuss the topic. Would this be okay as the setup to his segment?” producer Diana Aloi asked. She wrote:

↓ Story continues below ↓ “There’s a new direction at the Environmental Protection Agency under President Trump—and it includes a back-to-basics approach. This after the Obama administration left behind a huge mess more than 1,300 super-fund sites which are heavily contaminated—still require clean-ups. So why was President Obama touted as an environmental savior if all these problems still exist?” The EPA comms shop was pleased. “Yes — perfect,” Graham replied.

Please note that the comms shop at the White House is run by former Fox President Bill Shine. Coincidence? Of course not.

The above video is the interview in its entirety. (h/t Mediaite)

The Daily Beast report is excellent and has much more valuable information involving Pruitt and the symbiotic relationship they cultivated with Fox News.