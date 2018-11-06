God Tells Kim Davis: 'You Do Not Deserve To Be Re-elected'

Kim Davis, the county clerk from Kentucky's Rowan County with cult member hair and a flair for civil rights violations, lost her cushy government job tonight by a margin of 700 votes.

Ironically, the person she lost to, Elwood Caudill, Jr, she defeated back in 2014 by 23 votes. Tonight she lost by 700.

Davis rose to "fame" with the religious right when she was jailed after defying a court order tot issue a marriage license to straight and gay couples alike. She refused to issues *all* licenses and believed that this loophole would allow her to get away with being a homophobe. She actually said:

“I did not treat anybody unfairly. I treated everybody equally because I quit issuing marriage license altogether. I took an oath to stand up and uphold our Kentucky constitution and federal constitution, that’s exactly what I did….I have had many people ask me, ‘Why didn’t you do your job? Why didn’t you do your job? Why didn’t you just quit?’ Well if you will read our Kentucky state statutes, they still say that marriage is between one man and one woman. That’s what we voted in.”

It looks like she still won't be issuing marriage licenses. This time, though, it is because she is out of the job.

Good job, Kentucky.