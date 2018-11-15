Kasie Hunt Warns Of A Bloody Fight To Take Down Pelosi

On Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough asked Kasie Hunt how House Republicans were adjusting to the new reality.

"This is going be new for several members and most of those Republican members are going to be in a position they are just not used to, being in the minority and for the most part being irrelevant," Scarborough said.

"I was thinking through that as I talked to Mark Meadows at the Capitol yesterday when they did their leadership elections," Hunt said. "The Freedom Caucus in particular, this group of right-wing Republicans has been used to being able to frankly steer the direction of almost everything that was happening in the House. and that's just simply not going to be the case. The hallway outside the meeting that they had in the morning which usually packed full of reporters was basically empty, which tells you a lot.

"But you know, Joe, I do think one thing we shouldn't lose sight of is that it's not clear to me that Democrats with get this project off the ground without having a real crisis point themselves. This battle over Nancy Pelosi becoming speaker, I think, has really escalated in the course of the last 24 to 48 hours as members have been here. I think it's going to be bloodier than we expected perhaps it to be. I think she and her team have insisted over and over again she's going to be the next speaker, that there's really no alternative, and it's true that no, you know, very viable contender has stepped up.

"We know Congresswoman Marcia Fudge is considering running against her but it's not clear she would get the support. But there are more members coming out and saying they will vote against her on the floor than I think we were expecting, and I think it's really going to be something to watch."