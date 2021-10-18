Politics
Desperate Fox Is Spreading Lies About Pelosi Stepping Down

They're trying to drive a wedge into the Democratic caucus.
By Susie Madrak
1 hour ago by Heather
Yesterday, Maria Bartiromo was either making sh*t up or spreading Republican disinformation (which is pretty much the same thing). Business as usual on Fox!

“First, this morning is exclusive, sources tell Sunday Morning Futures there is speculation swirling in Washington that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may step down after getting the massive spending package through, so all those Democrat members who had their arms twisted to vote on the multitrillion-dollar package and put their own reelection in jeopardy may be fuming to learn that the speaker could be planning a cut and run,” she said.

Oh my! Sources! Anyone with the initials DJT, by any chance?

Speaker Pelosi has made it quite clear she's not stepping down, but Bartiromo and her crew are desperate to find anything at all that sounds like the united Democratic caucus is falling apart over the reconciliation package. (It isn't.)

