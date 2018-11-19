Lock Her Up! Ivanka Trump Used Personal Email For Government Business

The Washington Post reports that Ivanka Trump used a personal email server to conduct government business in her capacity as a White House adviser last year.

According to the report, Ivanka Trump sent hundreds of emails last year to White House aides, Cabinet officials and her assistants using a personal account, many of them in violation of federal records rules, according to people familiar with a White House examination of her correspondence.

Oh! This would be because it's much easier to send those emails from personal devices? Or is it an end run around the public records rules? Hmmmm, what could it be, what could it BE?

It seems that Ms. Ivanka Trump used her personal email on a server maintained outside of the White House on a personal domain to discuss or relay official White House business.

Oh, my. LOCK HER UP, I say.

Also, this is rich. Brace yourself for the irony. Apparently some of her aides were startled by the volume of her personal emails — and taken aback even more by her response when questioned about the practice, according to the report.. Trump said she was not familiar with some details of the rules.

WHAT? After Daddy Dearest spent the better part of the last four years playing the "whatabout" game with Hillary? What about Hillary's emails? What if she sent classified information on her personal server? LOCK HER UP.

It is seriously cynical for little miss Trumpalina to claim she was "confused" about the rules after her Daddy used them as a cudgel against his opponent to great avail.

Peter Mirijanian, spokesman for Ivanka Trump's attorney, sent a statement out which read: "While transitioning into government, after she was given an official account but until the White House provided her the same guidance they had given others who started before she did, Ms. Trump sometimes used her personal account, almost always for logistics and scheduling concerning her family."

Oh, please. But wait, there's more. You see it's all okay because the server was not physically located in Ivanka's basement. Instead it was hosted somewhere in the depths of a server bank in the depths of a city somewhere which makes things oh, so much better.

↓ Story continues below ↓

“Ms. Trump did not create a private server in her house or office, no classified information was ever included, the account was never transferred at Trump Organization, and no emails were ever deleted,” Mirijanian said.

But were they hacked? Did the Russians get hold of them? Are we SURE there was no classified information?

Lock her the hell up or shut up about Hillary, I say.

Oh, look. It was a "well-kept secret" that Ivanka was using personal email for government business. Isn't that special?