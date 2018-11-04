Texas Democrat MJ Hegar To Her Republican Opponent: ‘You Don’t Know Sh-t About War'

MJ Hegar (Mary Ottilie "M. J." Jennings Hegar) is a decorated Air Force vet running against useless political hack and eight-term congressman John Carter in Texas' 31st district. Carter refuses to debate her and has not held a town hall in over five years.

Source: Rolling Stone

Days before the 2018 midterm elections, MJ Hegar, the Democratic candidate for Texas’ 31st District, released several videos about her historic Congressional campaign. Only one of them was planned. The final ad features Hegar riding her motorcycle down a solitary road in her district. The clip is unlike her previous videos, which highlighted elements of her backstory such as her struggles with domestic violence, a health crisis during childbirth and her service as a Purple Heart combat veteran. In this final clip, Hegar speaks directly to her opponent, Republican incumbent Congressman John Carter. “I’m MJ Hegar — the ‘lady’ you’re ‘at war with?'” Hegar says, citing how Carter described her in interviews. “Respectfully, Congressman, you don’t know shit about war. I did three tours in Afghanistan and I’m here to tell you that a campaign is a discussion about issues.”

Carter made the crack about being at war with Hegar recently.

Republican John Carter stood at a podium in a room lined with campaign signs at the Cathedral Oaks Event Center in Belton. “It’s a war. … We’re going to win. I’m ahead, and I will stay ahead,” the congressman said at a Women for Carter event. “I will beat this lady.”

A few days ago Hegar posted a video on twitter of Carter staffers harassing and throwing candy at her children while they were out trick or treating.

Texas 31st District hopeful Mary Jennings Hegar posted a video on Twitter alleging members of Rep. John Carter’s campaign team harassed Hegar and her family while trick-or-treating for Halloween by throwing candy at them. A spokesman for Carter refuted Hegar’s account of the incident and denied any wrongdoing on behalf of campaign staff and volunteers.