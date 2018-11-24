Oops! Fox News Apologizes After Contributor Compares Hillary To Herpes

Turning Point USA is the billionaire-funded Young Millennials United In Hate group which features the likes of Charlie Kirk and other young rascals looking to make their mark in conservative nastiness.

So it is that their Director of Hispanic Engagement Anna Paulina plopped herself down in a Fox News segment and proceeded to verbally pick her nose before the nation.

Host Rick Leventhal was looking to dish about Hillary Clinton's emails -- a topic flogged to death and especially ironic given the news of Ivanka Trump's own email scandal. But as so-called "Democrat" Doug Schoen was trying to help whip some distraction, Anna Paulina piped up with this: "“She won’t go away. She’s like herpes!”

Surprised, Leventhal pulled back on the segment and Paulina's participation. “Okay, that is news that we are breaking here. Not appropriate,” Leventhal said.

After they came back from commercial break, Leventhal apologized, and then anchor Arthel Neville apologized again.

“We are all Americans, and that is the focus and we want to reiterate that we do not condone the language that Anna Paulina just displayed here, and we apologize to Secretary Clinton for that,” she said. “Fox News does not condone her sentiment.”

Aw, well that's precious and everything but Fox News tolerates Tomi Lahren's bold and blatant white supremacist tweets and public statements, they encourage as much controversy and ugliness as possible. So why the vapors over this one clearly nasty, unnecessary sentiment? I guess we should give them a slow clap when they do something right, but if they really gave a damn, they'd smack down Lahren and her particularly toxic brand of ugliness too.