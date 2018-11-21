Scarborough: It's About The Money Trump Makes When He Leaves Office

Today on Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough started the show with Trump's statement in which he basically said he doesn't care if the Saudis killed Koshaggi, because they're going to buy a lot of military stuff from the U.S.

"When he's done over the past two years. he's forfeited any claim of being a legitimate president. He did that long ago," Scarborough said.

"I find it hard to see how he could seek, let alone win the presidency in 2020. I don't think he's going to run because at the end of the day, he didn't want to win in 2016. As I told you time and time again, with Donald Trump, it is all about money. Sell out to the Saudis. Even when your intel community tells you that they're run by a murderer. No problem with Donald Trump. It's not about America's reputation on the best for Donald Trump and not even politically, but financially.

He said it's all about the deals can he make when he leaves the white house.

"Vladimir Putin, he murders journalists. he assassinates political rivals. No problem. Never mind what the CIA says about the Russians trying to subvert American democracy. Never mind that the head of his own Homeland Security department said if Vladimir Putin and Russia post a risk to American democracy. Donald Trump said I don't believe the intel communities. Putin gave me his word.

The Morning Joe host insists Trump is not thinking about what's good for America, nor is he's thinking about re-election.

"He's thinking about all the money he can make as ex-president, so if it doesn't make sense to you, what he's doing, maybe you should just remember what Woodward and Bernstein said during Watergate: Follow the money.

"And this is not political money. it's personal money. And it's not money in Trump's pocket now. It's money that he thinks he's going to make two, three, four, five years from now. when you can go to the Saudis and say, hey, I stood by you when the CIA had evidence that you lured a Washington Post reporter into your embassy, strangled him and then took a bone saw to him and cut him up."

He lambasted the Republican party for "still standing in support of its dear leader."

"Don't show me your tweets. Don't give me your speeches. Show me your courage. Show me that you want to put your country, your party ahead of Donald Trump. But time is running out. For the sake of history and for the sake of the conservative moment, and one of the nation's two political parties. Good men and good women who want a future for the GOP need to stand up and speak out today, or therefore their face will be fully intertwined with this man who is crashing and burning."

I guess Joe has never quite figured out how the policies, strategies, and tactics of the Republican party are what incubated Donald Trump, but it sounds nice, doesn't it?