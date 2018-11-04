Trump Praises 'Beautiful' Barbed Wire On Southern Border

There is really no instance where barbed wire is ever a beautiful thing. Unless you're a fascist, of course.

Source: ABC News

Trump also hailed the deployment of thousands of active-duty U.S. military personnel to the border, praising them and then lauding the addition of barbed wire at parts of the border.

“We have our military on the border. And I noticed all that beautiful barbed wire going up today, barbed wire used properly can be a beautiful sight,” he said.

He also reiterated phrases from the past to describe the caravans, three of which have mobilized so far and are making their way through Mexico.

“These are bad people — as I say bad hombres," Trump said. "There are some bad hombres in that group. So they came out with a list of 300 really bad ones, really bad ones. They’re in there.”