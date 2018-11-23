Twitter Reporting MAGA Relatives Having Second Thoughts

Twitter noted a new trend this Thanksgiving Day: MAGA relatives who are having second thoughts or maybe even outright rejecting their Trump worshipping past.

That's great, BUT...

Watch out! The media would love to kum-bay-ah these numbnuts back into the political fold. NO WAY! They don't get a pass to pretend they never knew Trump, like they did with George W. Bush. NO Tea Party rebranding. No "I'm an independent." No pretending Trump never existed and now they're going to wear coffee filters on our heads and scream about "The Democrat Party and Socialism!!!"

It's a hard road ahead. Like the Tea Party before it (Glenn Beck was paid one million dollars to promote Tea Party Rallies and you know Sarah Palin don't work for free) this new "Trump who?" movement will be well-funded and adopted quickly by the both-sides media. Not to mention how quickly Fox News can turn on a dime. Stay alert. Never forget. #BurnTheLifeboats.

That said, I'm grateful this year that some white liberals out there are able to re-connect with their families. #Thankful As the tweet below notes, this isn't a problem in black families, they knew he was a racist from the start.

I’m just leaving my Thanksgiving dinner with my MAGAt family and I’m in shock. Every last one of them finally agree that voting for tRump was a mistake. I never thought I’d see the day. Doing the happy dance. 💃 — just sayin 🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@DebbieRexroat) November 22, 2018

My MIL also regrets voting for Trump, says he’s horrible and she can’t stand her friends who still like him. Not sure what did it, happened at least six months ago, but bonus: she refuses to watch @FoxNews anymore either. It’s like the fog of brainwashing is blowing away. — Indivisible (@AmerIndivis) November 23, 2018

Same here!



Before the election, they treated me like I was a traitor (me, the only veteran mind you).



This year, silence.

Not even eye contact.

They know I was right all along & the shitshow of Trump is all theirs



I'm not gonna rub it, but I won't forget either

— 🚫AntiTrump🍄 #resistance (@RickBaggett7) November 23, 2018

MAGA in-laws today said Trump was a disaster and they didn’t want to talk about it. A very good sign. — Tee Resists Here #TeamPelosi 🌊2020 (@TeeTweetsHere) November 23, 2018