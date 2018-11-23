Twitter Reporting MAGA Relatives Having Second Thoughts

Twitter noted a new trend this Thanksgiving Day: MAGA relatives who are having second thoughts or maybe even outright rejecting their Trump worshipping past.
That's great, BUT...
Watch out! The media would love to kum-bay-ah these numbnuts back into the political fold. NO WAY! They don't get a pass to pretend they never knew Trump, like they did with George W. Bush. NO Tea Party rebranding. No "I'm an independent." No pretending Trump never existed and now they're going to wear coffee filters on our heads and scream about "The Democrat Party and Socialism!!!"
It's a hard road ahead. Like the Tea Party before it (Glenn Beck was paid one million dollars to promote Tea Party Rallies and you know Sarah Palin don't work for free) this new "Trump who?" movement will be well-funded and adopted quickly by the both-sides media. Not to mention how quickly Fox News can turn on a dime. Stay alert. Never forget. #BurnTheLifeboats.
That said, I'm grateful this year that some white liberals out there are able to re-connect with their families. #Thankful As the tweet below notes, this isn't a problem in black families, they knew he was a racist from the start.
