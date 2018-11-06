U.S. Border Patrols Plans, Then Cancels 'Crowd Control Exercises' In El Paso On Election Day

On the day before Election Day, the U.S. Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas issued a press release announcing that on Election Day, Tuesday, November 6, they would be conducting "Crowd Control Exercises" at 10 a.m. When asked about it, they basically said, "Strictly routine, you see! We do these all the time! Nothing to see here, we swear!"

Customs and Border Protection spokesman Roger Maier, when asked about the timing of the exercise occurring on Election Day, said, “Our preparations are ongoing. There is no link to the election date.”

Oh, yeah. I'm sure there is no connection to elections at all. Holding this adjacent to the primarily Hispanic neighborhood of Chihuahuita, in Beto O'Rourke's hometown was pure coincidence. This "mobile field force demonstration" was not at all an attempt at voter intimidation, you sillies. Never mind that it was to take place 5 blocks from the town's polling place.

.@bobmoorenews: The Border Patrol exercise appears planned between the Chihuahuita neighborhood and the residents’ designated polling place about a half-mile away https://t.co/v4b8vzwzQe — Texas Monthly (@TexasMonthly) November 6, 2018

New from @bobmoorenews: Border Patrol announced it will conduct a “crowd control" exercise on Election Day in El Paso near an almost exclusively Hispanic neighborhood https://t.co/v4b8vzwzQe — Texas Monthly (@TexasMonthly) November 6, 2018

COMPLETELY COINCIDENTALLY, we're sure, once reporters showed up, and the ACLU and Texas Civil Rights Project got involved, the exercises were abruptly cancelled. Border Patrol had no comment as to why they were cancelled, or when they would resume, but the Texas Civil Rights Project will still be asking questions about why they were planned for Election Day to begin with.

Breaking: Border Patrol has canceled it's "crowd control exercise" on #ElectionDay.



Agents didn't give a reason for cancelling the "mobile field force demonstration" but said it will be re-scheduled.#Midterms2018 #ElectionDay #Election2018 #tx2018 https://t.co/OQ19nxLAa5 — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) November 6, 2018