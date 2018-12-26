Politics
2018 Crookie Award: Orrin Hatch

Orrin Hatch is leaving the Senate. Good.
By Frances Langum
13 weeks ago by Frances Langum
Above: Orrin Hatch 2018 should really talk to Orrin Hatch 1991, when he thought three days to reopen an FBI investigation was a great idea.

When you think that his partisan nonsense during the horrible Kavanaugh hearings was NOT THE WORST THING Orrin Hatch did this year? Crookie Award.

Hatch telling a woman protestor to "grow up":

Calling women accusers of Brett Kavanaugh part of an organized "smear campaign":

13 weeks ago by John Amato
Namecalling Obamacare one of the "stupidest dumbass bills he's ever seen"

42 weeks ago by Karoli Kuns
Nope the worst of Orrin Hatch this year was him on the SNDY charges that implicate Trump:

2 weeks ago by Susie Madrak
Here's your Crookie, Orrin. Enjoy retirement.


Comments

