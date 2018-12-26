2018 Crookie Award: Orrin Hatch

Above: Orrin Hatch 2018 should really talk to Orrin Hatch 1991, when he thought three days to reopen an FBI investigation was a great idea.

When you think that his partisan nonsense during the horrible Kavanaugh hearings was NOT THE WORST THING Orrin Hatch did this year? Crookie Award.

Hatch telling a woman protestor to "grow up":

Grown women love to be told to "grow up" when they are talking about how they were sexually assaulted, Orrin Hatch. What a douche.@OrrinHatch tells a group of survivors to “grow up” as he literally laughs in their faces and waves them off. pic.twitter.com/qqZsRvZADT — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 4, 2018

Calling women accusers of Brett Kavanaugh part of an organized "smear campaign":

Namecalling Obamacare one of the "stupidest dumbass bills he's ever seen"

Nope the worst of Orrin Hatch this year was him on the SNDY charges that implicate Trump:

Hatch dismisses allegations of Trump crimes over hush money.

Asked if he had any concerns, Hatch said: “The Democrats will do anything to hurt this president.” Told it was alleged by SDNY, Hatch told me: “Okay but I don’t care; all I can say is he’s doing a good job as President” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 10, 2018

Hatch added this when asked if he was concerned about allegations.

“No because I don’t think he was involved in crimes but even then, you know, you can make anything a crime under the current laws; if you want to you can blow it way out of proportion you can do a lot of things.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 10, 2018

Here's your Crookie, Orrin. Enjoy retirement.