2018 Crookie Award: Orrin Hatch

Above: Orrin Hatch 2018 should really talk to Orrin Hatch 1991, when he thought three days to reopen an FBI investigation was a great idea.
When you think that his partisan nonsense during the horrible Kavanaugh hearings was NOT THE WORST THING Orrin Hatch did this year? Crookie Award.
Hatch telling a woman protestor to "grow up":
Calling women accusers of Brett Kavanaugh part of an organized "smear campaign":
Namecalling Obamacare one of the "stupidest dumbass bills he's ever seen"
Nope the worst of Orrin Hatch this year was him on the SNDY charges that implicate Trump:
Here's your Crookie, Orrin. Enjoy retirement.
