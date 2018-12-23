Chris Christie: Trump Too Old For People To Change His Mind

On ABC's This Week, former NJ governor Chris Christie said since Trump is 72 years-old it 'becomes harder to convince' him to change his mind on anything.

Like a typical elderly Fox News viewer? I don't subscribe to ageism much, but when Christie puts it like that and we witness Trump's behavior in real time, he might have a point.

ABC's panel laughed at him in response.

The panel discussion focused on how Mick Mulvaney will try to handle his duties as Trump's new chief of staff.

Jonathan Karl asked how Mulvaney would do.

CHRISTIE: "And so I think Mick is right that he shouldn't try to manage the president because I think that’s just not a job that’s going to happen. And I wonder -- and I want to ask everybody who’s out in the audience today. If they have a 72-year-old relative whose behavior is like… KARL: ...Is like Donald Trump? (LAUGHTER) CHRISTIE: … No, no, hold on. Whose behavior they’re attempting to change. When people get older… (LAUGHTER) CHRISTIE… When people get older – let’s get ready, because it’s happening to me now. When people get older, they become more and more convinced of the fact that what they’re doing is the right thing and it becomes harder to convince them otherwise. KARL: Especially if they’re president of the United States. (LAUGHTER) CHRISTIE: Add to it president of the United States, a lot of wealth and a lot of fame -- BRAZILE: All right. CHRISTIE: It becomes even harder. Manage the things you can manage. And if Mick does that, I think he’ll be successful. If he doesn’t, it’ll be hard.

But that's not entirely true since Trump was easily manipulated by Turkish president Erdogan to pull our troops out of Syria.

And let's not forget how easily Trump is managed by Fox News TV hosts and conservative radio pundits.

Trump just vetoed a deal he supported in Congress to avoid a government shutdown because Rush Limbaugh freaked out about it.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Unfortunately, the people in Trump's cabinet and administration do not have that ability.

It's laughable and quite frightening for our country as a whole since Trump will not partake in presidential briefings, read detailed analysis or heed his top advisors and instead just go with his gut (or react on the sneering of pundits) on issues he knows nothing about and refuses to catch up to the rest of the world.

Nothing about Trump's age has dulled his narcissistic tendencies though so Old Man Trump is not going to like this segment by Chris Christie.