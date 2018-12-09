C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Donnie Iris And The Cruisers

I got a call this morning from a retired party DJ this morning. He was in the record spinning biz from some time in the 70's into the early 00's. He is starting to slowly sell some of his vinyl.

"I am going the the 45's from the 1980's. Come over and see if there's anything you might want."

Looking at most of the titles going through some adolescent time machine. There were laughs. There were cringes too. There was nothing rare but I did return home with a couple 7 inch plastic slivers that I'll drop a needle on the next time I called up to rock a party though.

This one came out my last year of junior high. I hadn't really thought about it much since then. It's a still a roller rink stomper!

What are you listening to tonight?