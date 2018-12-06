Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Gnod

The higher power worshiped is wattage.
By Dale Merrill

If England's Gnod fancies itself as a deity, it's human form is that of a guitar amp that stands taller than the average skyscraper. And it's wrapped in barbed wire and blinding light.

What are you listening to tonight?


