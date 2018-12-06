C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Gnod

If England's Gnod fancies itself as a deity, it's human form is that of a guitar amp that stands taller than the average skyscraper. And it's wrapped in barbed wire and blinding light.
What are you listening to tonight?
If England's Gnod fancies itself as a deity, it's human form is that of a guitar amp that stands taller than the average skyscraper. And it's wrapped in barbed wire and blinding light.
What are you listening to tonight?
|Chapel Perilous
|
Artist: GNOD
Price: $11.38
(As of 12/06/18 10:52 am details)
Comments