The Puritans of Scottish lore thought that celebrating Christmas was too much of a lavish and decadent thing. In 1604, they made yule merrymaking illegal.

And it stayed that way in the country for 354 years. Christmas Day did not become an official holiday in Scotland until 1958.

On their 1999 album, Come On Die Young, Glasgow's Mogwai took their own steps to the holiday.

What are you listening to tonight?