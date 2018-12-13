C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Valerie June

Jackson, Tennessee born and Memphis based Valerie June describes her sound "organic moonshine roots music."

The song we're gonna hear from her, "Shakedown", is from her 2nd album, 2017's The Order Of Time. It's earthy, it's intoxicating and it is down home. There are moments where one might swear she is the psychedelic granddaughter of Jessie Mae Hemphill or something here. With the weekend just around the corner and the hustle & bustle of the holidays all around, it's a nip from a bottle is a well-appreciated buzz.

What are you listening to tonight?