Dan Bongino Is A Dirty Liar, Chapter Infinity

Former Secret Service agent and NRA TV spokesman Dan Bongino went on Fox and Friends Monday morning, looked into the camera, and lied through his teeth about the felonies alleged to have been committed by Donald Trump and Michael Cohen with regard to the hush money paid to Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels.

“That’s an election law violation,” Kilmeade explained. “According to everybody’s stats, Barack Obama’s campaign spent nearly $2 million in violations of election law. They got a fine of $300,000. But you want to throw this president in jail about payments to women that they may or may not have known about!”

NARRATOR VOICEOVER: There is a recording of Michael Cohen informing Trump and getting his approval for the payments.

But Dan Bongino never lets facts get in the way of his burning desire to stand tall for His Hero, President Lying Liar. Like a good secret service guy, he'll take the bullet and he did, even though he's quite selective about which president he will protect.

“The Barack Obama team was guilty of the exact same thing and was given a civil fine… But because its Barack Obama — you know, the anointed one — nothing happened," he lied, repeating Donald Trump's bottomless lie about the same subject.

That's a whopper so big it deserves its own post to debunk it. Let's begin with the fact that Barack Obama's team did not commit felonies in connection with their campaign violations, as opposed to Trump and Cohen, who did what rich, entitled liars do: lie and throw some money at the problem.

It's a whopper so big Snopes debunked the whole thing last summer when Trump first introduced the lie into the Foxosphere.

Snopes and the FEC:

In late 2012, President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign was fined $375,000 by the FEC for reporting violations. The major issue concerned the timely documentation of donations made in the 20 days prior to the election, a window of time during which the FEC requires official notice of contributions exceeding $1,000 to be submitted no more than 48 hours after receipt of those donations:

↓ Story continues below ↓ The major sticking point for the FEC appeared to be a series of missing 48-hour notices for nearly 1,300 contributions totaling more than $1.8 million — an issue that lawyers familiar with the commission’s work say the FEC takes seriously. The notices must be filed on contributions of $1,000 or more that are received within the 20-day window of Election Day … The document outlined other violations, such as erroneous contribution dates on some campaign reports. The Obama campaign was also late returning some contributions that exceeded the legal limit.

Fox and Friends' goal was to soothe Cadet Bone Spurs' battered ego while bolstering frightened viewers' fears that their hero, Mr. MAGA, is going to spend some time behind bars. How better to do that than to falsely equate felonies with civil penalties and drag down the Black guy at the same time?