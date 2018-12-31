Dems Can't Make Border Wall Deal Because Trump Doesn't Know What He Wants

CNN New Day's panel tried to pin down exactly what Trump is demanding in a shutdown deal, without much success.

"Joining us now, we welcome CNN political reporters Nia-Malika Henderson, and Jackie Kucinich, and Brian Karem. You can be forgiven for being a little confused about exactly what President Trump is calling for with his wall because even he seems to be having a hard time defining what it is that he wants," Alysin Camerota said.

"Let's remind people what he has said about the so-called wall. Hold that thought."

She proceeds to play a clip montage of Trump explaining his wall.

"Now slats and it's 500 miles. How are Democrats to know what to negotiate with here?"

Panel members tried to untangle the mess, but they take the long way round to explain something we already knew: Trying to deal with Trump is like shadowboxing.

Same as it ever was...