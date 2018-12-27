GOP Strategist: Dems Too Impeachment Crazy To Focus On...Healthcare

How shocked they'll be when the House of Representatives holds REAL hearings leading to indictments. Hey Jason Chaffetz, are you taking notes?

It's the height of hypocrisy for Fox News to claim Democrats are "impeachment crazy" and can't possibly "work with Republicans to fix the problems facing the American People."

But Noelle Nikpour went there.

Newly-elected Democrats are "doing a disservice to the people who elected them to office, to work with Republicans for immigration...for healthcare."

She went on to predict that if Democrats do nothing but impeachment "we'll flip the house back to Republicans in 2020" because they won't do anything to help the American people!!!!

And she was saying this to Jason "Mr. Benghazi" Chaffetz filling in for Hannity.

Then she soothed herself with this lie: "This whole thing started with Russia and, you know, Collusion it proved to be a zero."

All of the Democratic women elected to Congress in 2018 could not be reached for comment because they're too busy drafting healthcare bills, the end.