Until today, I did not realize that lynching was not a federal crime. How that could possibly be, I don't know, but it is! Or WAS.

Today, with Kamala Harris and Cory Booker putting the bill forward, the Senate agreed unanimously that lynching is indeed a federal crime.

But the deepest irony was seeing the person presiding over the Senate at the time: The most junior of Republican senators, Cindy Hyde-Smith.

That's right. Senator "Public Hanging."

"If he invited me to a public hanging, I'd be on the front row"- Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith says in Tupelo, MS after Colin Hutchinson, cattle rancher, praises her.



Hyde-Smith is in a runoff on Nov 27th against Mike Espy. pic.twitter.com/0a9jOEjokr — Lamar White, Jr. (@LamarWhiteJr) November 11, 2018

Yes, irony doesn't back down.