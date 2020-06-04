Politics
Senator Rand Paul Excoriated For Holding Up Vote On Anti-Lynching Bill

Senator Paul is afraid that if a unicorn slapped the spaghetti flying monster and called it bad pasta, it would be called a lynching.
Sen. Cory Booker blasted Sen. Rand Paul Thursday for holding up a vote on the anti-lynching bill just like he did in February of 2019.

Rand Paul has been holding up this bill for over a year. His problems with it stem from an exaggerated "what if" scenario that's likely to never, ever happen, except maybe on a racist Fantasy Island.

Paul offered up a ludicrous example (a one in a billion chance) that if a black woman in New Jersey slapped three Jewish women she could face up to 10 years in prison.

"A woman in New Jersey, a black woman in New Jersey assaulted three Jewish women and slapped them. It was terrible, and she uttered racial epithets about these Jewish women. She was charged with third degree misdemeanor assault, up to a year in prison," he explained.

But she was then charged with a hate crime adding four years to her sentence.

"If slapping someone and hurling a racial epithet can get you ten years in prison, this is exactly what we've been fighting about in criminal justice reform, that we set up a system we didn't pay attention to the penalties," he thundered.

This is why he's holding up the bill? He's comparing someone being slapped to a brutal lynching murder? What a f**king moron.

Senator Paul is trying to protect something that in all likelihood would never happen.

What's more likely is that a white supremacist would assault three black women by slapping them and spewing racial epithets at them. This would be considered not only a simple assault but would warrant extra jail time because of the racial heat behind it.

Is Rand Paul trying to protect white supremacists from being subjected to harsher sentences if they don't murder the person they are assailing? It sure sounds like it.

UPDATE: Senator Kamala Harris calls him out. Hard.

