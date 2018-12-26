Media Bites
MSNBC Beats Fox News In Key Demo For First Time In 17 Years

Crazy Trump might be what Fox News wanted, but it's MSNBC reaping the benefit.
By Scarce
The press release by MSNBC based on latest Nielsen data paints a grim picture for Fox News, and a rosy one for MSNBC. With a few days to go, MSNBC may just win the month of December also.

Source: Forbes

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow may have poured a Joe Rickey at the news. Maddow, MSNBC's prime-time star, is also an aficionado of mixing her own cocktails, and the Joe Rickey--a bourbon with seltzer and lime--is a favorite for special occasions. Christmas would certainly fit the bill this year, with the political drama surrounding the White House--and the build-up to a government shutdown--pushed MSNBC to its highest-rated week in 17 years.

According to ratings data released Wednesday by Nielsen, MSNBC's prime-time programs averaged 2.578 million total viewers, easing ahead of Fox News Channel (2.240 million) and CNN (1.398 million). In the key demographic of viewers 25-54, the demo coveted by major national advertisers, MSNBC was #1, with 471,000 to CNN's 415,000 and FNC's 355,000--a rare third-place finish for Fox, which has held onto first place for years.

With four weekly wins in a row, MSNBC is on track to beat Fox News in prime (among total viewers and in the demo) for the month of December, with just days left to go.


