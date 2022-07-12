Biden Still Beats Trump In Latest Polls

Even though the Beltway media is hell-bent for leather on telling you Joe's a loser, there's still a BIGGER loser they don't talk about.
By John AmatoJuly 12, 2022

Monday, Fox News host Martha MacCallum put up a graphic of the latest 2024 presidential poll from the NY Times/Siena College between President Biden and Trump showing Biden is ahead.

MacCallum asked Devin Nunes about the latest numbers to gauge his reaction.

"This is the poll for the 2024 presidential election, if it were held today who would you vote for, 44% Biden, 41% Trump," MacCallum noted.

Nunes, a supreme Trump sycophant, refused to answer her question, instead veering off into proclaiming that no other candidate could beat him in a Republican presidential primary.

That's not what MacCallum asked so it must be hitting a sore spot for MAGA. And Ron DeSantis may have a say in who runs in 2024.

There's not a lot of good news in the latest poll for the Democratic Party, either party really, with the country still reeling from COVID systemic shortages and supply chain issues.

But I still found this very interesting

Yet, when all voters were asked to choose between Biden and Trump in a hypothetical matchup, Biden nonetheless held a small lead over Trump, 44 percent to 41 percent.

Trump, Fox News and every other wingnut network media outlet, along with almost every Republican congressperson have attacked Biden mercilessly since he won the election and then took office. They continually lie about the causes of the world's problems and act as if we never had to deal with a pandemic that has killed over one million Americans.

It's a right-wing propaganda barrage like I've never seen before.

And still, President Biden is ahead of the treasonous former guy.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue