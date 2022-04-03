Cornyn Refuses To Condemn Trump For Calling Putin A 'Genius'

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) on Sunday refused to condemn former President Donald Trump for calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a "genius" over his military strategy.
By DavidApril 3, 2022

Fox News host Martha MacCallum asked Cornyn about Trump's remarks during an interview on Fox News Sunday.

"Former President Trump has called Putin a genius for the pre-war strategy," MacCallum noted. "He's also called on him to turn over information that Putin might be aware of about Hunter Biden's business practices in the region. Do you think that will help him or will it hurt him if President Trump decides to run again?"

But Cornyn deflected the question by condemning Putin.

"I wouldn't trust Vladimir Putin any farther than I could throw him," he said. "I think that's really the answer because Putin is a killer, he's a thug, he has a vision of restoring the Russian empire, the fall of which he said was the greatest geopolitical tragedy in the last 100 years."

"So you think those are unwise comments?" MacCallum pressed. "Is that fair to say?"

"Well, I just don't think it's a conversation worth having," Cornyn insisted.

